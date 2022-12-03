Barclays Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €28.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.87) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($36.08) price target on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.80) price target on Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price on Vonovia in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.55) target price on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €24.01 ($24.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.39. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €18.59 ($19.16) and a 52-week high of €51.30 ($52.89).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.