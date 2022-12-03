Barclays Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €33.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €33.00 ($34.02) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRE. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($28.87) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.74) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($25.77) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.50 ($31.44) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FRE opened at €27.05 ($27.89) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($62.02) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($82.47). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.88.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.