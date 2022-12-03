Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 25.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,748,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,218 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,146 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,813,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,244 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $99.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.97.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $1.0548 dividend. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

