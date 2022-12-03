Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.05

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and traded as high as $1.10. Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 1,225 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bank of East Asia in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Bank of East Asia Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Bank of East Asia Increases Dividend

About Bank of East Asia

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0538 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Bank of East Asia’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 9.41%.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

