Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.05

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and traded as high as $1.10. Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 1,225 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bank of East Asia in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Bank of East Asia Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.
Bank of East Asia Increases Dividend
About Bank of East Asia
The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of East Asia (BKEAY)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.