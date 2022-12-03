Bank of America Trims Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Target Price to $475.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INTU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $496.58.
INTU stock opened at $407.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $397.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.82. The stock has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $684.07.
In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in Intuit by 27,658.9% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Intuit by 184,265.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,799 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Intuit by 163.0% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
