Bank of America Trims Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Target Price to $475.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INTU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $496.58.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $407.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $397.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.82. The stock has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $684.07.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in Intuit by 27,658.9% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Intuit by 184,265.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,799 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Intuit by 163.0% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

