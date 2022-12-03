Bank of America Begins Coverage on RXO (NYSE:RXO)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RXO. Wolfe Research began coverage on RXO in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RXO in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on RXO in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on RXO in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on RXO in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

RXO Price Performance

Shares of RXO stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. RXO has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

RXO Company Profile

RXO provides truckload freight transportation brokerage in the United States. The company, through a proprietary digital freight marketplace, offers access to truckload capacity and complementary brokered services of managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

