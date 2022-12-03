Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,428,300 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 105,587,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Banco Comercial Português Price Performance

Shares of BPCGF stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. Banco Comercial Português has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.26.

Get Banco Comercial Português alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Comercial Português to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Banco Comercial Português from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Comercial Português to €0.19 ($0.20) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Banco Comercial Português

Banco Comercial Português, SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. It offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Português Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Português and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.