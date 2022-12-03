Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras Sells 9,811 Shares of Stock

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 276.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.