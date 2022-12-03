AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Cut to $16.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AZEK. Barclays decreased their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AZEK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AZEK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.28.

AZEK stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.71. AZEK has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.91 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 717.9% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of AZEK by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

