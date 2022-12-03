Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 54,319 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 367,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Ayro Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $21.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.

Get Ayro alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ayro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ayro by 287.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 376,042 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ayro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ayro by 124.8% during the second quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ayro by 903.9% during the second quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 529,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 476,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.