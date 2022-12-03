AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,500 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the October 31st total of 762,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 125.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.42. 311,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,143. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 42.16%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

