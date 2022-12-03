Axie Infinity Reaches Market Capitalization of $690.24 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $6.91 or 0.00040587 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $690.24 million and approximately $46.33 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,031.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010527 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036036 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021390 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00245259 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003712 BTC.

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,854,114 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,854,113.86413711 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.81666445 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $40,595,638.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

