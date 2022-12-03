Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the October 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Awakn Life Sciences from C$8.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Awakn Life Sciences Price Performance

OTCMKTS AWKNF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,843. Awakn Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.

About Awakn Life Sciences

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

