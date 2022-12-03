Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Bought by Hidden Lake Asset Management LP

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. Avis Budget Group makes up about 0.8% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP owned 0.06% of Avis Budget Group worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 81.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 948.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

CAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.33.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $217.28 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $327.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.23.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 473.08% and a net margin of 23.09%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $1,987,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $1,987,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total value of $2,300,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,647,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,172 shares of company stock worth $5,266,897. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

