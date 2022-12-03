AVINOC 24-Hour Volume Tops $752,002.57 (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, AVINOC has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One AVINOC token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AVINOC has a market capitalization of $81.26 million and approximately $752,002.57 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AVINOC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.31 or 0.06341516 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.00503328 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.33 or 0.30616262 BTC.

AVINOC Profile

AVINOC’s genesis date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVINOC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AVINOC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AVINOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AVINOC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.