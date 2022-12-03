Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Trading Down 2.3%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.88. 35,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,021% from the average session volume of 3,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered Avance Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Avance Gas alerts:

Avance Gas Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated through a fleet of thirteen very large gas carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.