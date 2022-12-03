Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL) Director Donald Stephen Bubar Acquires 100,000 Shares

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Rating) Director Donald Stephen Bubar acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,726,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,003,501.50.
Shares of TSE AVL opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.45. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.99 million and a P/E ratio of -120.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13.
