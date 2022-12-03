Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL) Director Donald Stephen Bubar Acquires 100,000 Shares

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Rating) Director Donald Stephen Bubar acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,726,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,003,501.50.

Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of TSE AVL opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.45. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.99 million and a P/E ratio of -120.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13.

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.