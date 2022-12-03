Avalanche Price Tops $13.77 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.27 billion and $190.16 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $13.77 or 0.00081159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00060288 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001416 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010020 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00024742 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005422 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000132 BTC.
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 310,139,313 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
