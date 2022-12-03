Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Raised by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.7 %

ADP stock opened at $269.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $270.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

