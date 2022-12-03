Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Short Interest Update

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the October 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Aura Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Aura Biosciences stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. 163,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,032. Aura Biosciences has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Aura Biosciences will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aura Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

In other Aura Biosciences news, CFO Julie B. Feder sold 2,015 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $25,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,725.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,802 shares of company stock worth $59,796. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AURA. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,620,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Aura Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

See Also

