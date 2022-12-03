Augur (REP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $62.21 Million

Augur (REP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $5.66 or 0.00033348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Augur has a market cap of $62.21 million and $3.33 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.02 or 0.06306722 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.31 or 0.00502828 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,189.05 or 0.30584374 BTC.
Augur Token Profile
Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
