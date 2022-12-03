AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,885 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in AT&T by 255.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 935,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,105,000 after acquiring an additional 672,240 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,759,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,826,000 after acquiring an additional 132,678 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 78.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 50,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

