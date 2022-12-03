Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CTO Robert J. Mears Sells 11,890 Shares

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) CTO Robert J. Mears sold 11,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $97,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,336.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Atomera Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $8.21 on Friday. Atomera Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atomera

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOM. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Atomera by 150.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atomera by 14.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Atomera by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Atomera

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Atomera from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

