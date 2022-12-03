Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $151.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded Atlassian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Atlassian from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $248.53.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Atlassian has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $399.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.42.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $225,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,754 shares in the company, valued at $14,808,009.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares in the company, valued at $14,808,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,159 shares of company stock worth $35,528,507. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 75.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,478,000 after buying an additional 2,523,053 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,544 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,144,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Atlassian by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

