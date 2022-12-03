Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) is Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,251,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,035 shares during the quarter. Atlas Air Worldwide comprises approximately 3.5% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 4.42% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $77,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 50.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth $259,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 51.0% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 61.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AAWW. Susquehanna lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $102.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance

About Atlas Air Worldwide

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $100.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.85. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $101.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.