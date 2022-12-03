Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 114,903 shares during the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex Price Performance

ATNX remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,757. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.14. Athenex has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.74.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex ( NASDAQ:ATNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 727.79% and a negative net margin of 145.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral paclitaxel and encequidar, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in cutaneous angiosarcoma, advanced gastric cancer, and advanced solid malignancies.

Further Reading

