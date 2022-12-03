ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 115500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$16.79 million and a P/E ratio of -4.71.

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project covering an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

