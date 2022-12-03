Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Aspen Group to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the first quarter worth $229,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the second quarter worth $57,134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 470.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Price Performance

Aspen Group stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a negative net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $18.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

