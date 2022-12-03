ASD (ASD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.76 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, ASD has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0760 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $50.20 million and $1.76 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,945.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010694 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040169 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005871 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021401 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00241344 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07573519 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,821,897.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

