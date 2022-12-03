Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a C$0.45 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$0.35.

Ascendant Resources Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of Ascendant Resources stock opened at C$0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.68. Ascendant Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.50, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.09.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

