Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.28–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.00 million-$146.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.06 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.15–$1.14 EPS.

Asana Stock Down 10.5 %

NYSE ASAN opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Asana has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Asana

ASAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.05.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 148,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 66.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 448,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 819,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,227,000 after acquiring an additional 291,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.