Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.25

Shares of Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 1.83 ($0.02), with a volume of 255,968 shares traded.

Armadale Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 41.47 and a current ratio of 41.47. The firm has a market cap of £11.16 million and a P/E ratio of -18.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.24.

About Armadale Capital

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Esher, the United Kingdom.

