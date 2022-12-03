Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Trading Down 0.5%

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.87 and last traded at $38.05. Approximately 2,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATZAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Aritzia Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

