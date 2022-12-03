Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 753,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,366 shares during the period. ALLETE comprises approximately 1.3% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $44,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ALLETE by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 696,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 311,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ALLETE by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after acquiring an additional 289,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ALLETE by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after acquiring an additional 240,252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,541,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,150,000 after acquiring an additional 118,439 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE ALE opened at $65.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

