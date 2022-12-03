Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Purchases 19,678 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,678 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $19,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Banner by 831.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Banner by 54.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Banner during the first quarter worth $106,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Banner during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Banner by 11.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

BANR opened at $70.62 on Friday. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Banner had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BANR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

