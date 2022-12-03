Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $55.77 Million Stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the period. National Bank comprises about 1.7% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 4.84% of National Bank worth $55,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,174,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,668 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in National Bank by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 143,573 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,218,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,617,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 843,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on National Bank to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

National Bank Stock Up 2.1 %

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $475,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,168,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NBHC stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average of $41.08.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

National Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

