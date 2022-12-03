Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $37.17 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International makes up about 1.1% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $37,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,739.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 645,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,065,000 after purchasing an additional 610,182 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 182.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 856,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,139,000 after purchasing an additional 553,121 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3,792.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,378,000 after purchasing an additional 152,262 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,485,173,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 1.6 %

CRL opened at $222.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.18 and its 200-day moving average is $219.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $379.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,422.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,668 shares of company stock worth $897,603. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

