Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $33.92 Million Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Mercury Systems worth $33,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $209,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 50.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $222,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $120,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,284.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $120,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,284.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $72,526.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,997.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRCY opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 893.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

