Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $22.92 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,905,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,525 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $22,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.46 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

