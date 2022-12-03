Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Buys 25,467 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,735,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,467 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 3.17% of SLR Investment worth $25,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in SLR Investment by 76.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $203,593.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at $78,722.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group dropped their price target on SLR Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.89.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $823.19 million, a P/E ratio of 107.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,171.43%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

