Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Buys 23,850 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 827,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 1.65% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $35,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 91.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 151,676 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NUS opened at $42.19 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.11%.

Several research firms have commented on NUS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $35,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,676.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

