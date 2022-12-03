Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Acquires 11,820 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.2% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 1.41% of ACI Worldwide worth $41,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth $146,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ACIW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACIW stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18.

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.