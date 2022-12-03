Ardor Price Hits $0.0772 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0772 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $77.15 million and $1.92 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00080210 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00060348 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001427 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010199 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00024925 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001402 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005425 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000275 BTC.
About Ardor
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
