Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Stock Position Lessened by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 238,759 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 1.74% of Ardmore Shipping worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at $41,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 998.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 274,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 389.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,913 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 232,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASC. StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 5.8 %

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $16.00 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $639.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

