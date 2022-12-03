Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Shares Up 0.6%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.56 and last traded at $19.35. Approximately 32,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 67,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.2844 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

