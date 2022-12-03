Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Shares Up 0.6%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.56 and last traded at $19.35. Approximately 32,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 67,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.
Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04.
Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.2844 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group
Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Arch Capital Group Company Profile
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
