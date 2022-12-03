Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

About Arcadia Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $850,000. 7.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

