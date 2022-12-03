Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.