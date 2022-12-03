Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Aramark Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ARMK opened at $42.12 on Friday. Aramark has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Aramark had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark during the first quarter worth $214,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Aramark by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Aramark during the first quarter worth $141,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Aramark by 23.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 34.1% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 31,649 shares during the period.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Stories

