Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Short Interest Down 11.4% in November

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Applied Molecular Transport Price Performance

AMTI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 523,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,012. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Aaron Vandevender purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 212,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,659. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth $1,257,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter valued at $1,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 41.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 395,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 146.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 254,600 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the first quarter valued at $1,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMTI. Chardan Capital began coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Applied Molecular Transport from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

