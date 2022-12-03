Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 151.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958,763 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $353,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO opened at $68.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.72. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $75.39.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -28.37%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

