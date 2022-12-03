Apollo Currency (APL) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $14.34 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00081450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00060236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00024758 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

